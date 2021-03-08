Woman dies after beaten up by husband in UP

A 35-year-old woman died after she was allegedly beaten up by her husband here, police said on Monday.

Kusum got seriously injured after her husband attacked her with an iron rod when she tried to prevent him from drinking. She was admitted to a hospital and succumbed to injuries on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Athai village in Jansath tehsil on March 1, they added.

The woman's husband, Sanjiv, was earlier booked for attempt to murder, which has been now changed to murder, Station House Officer Deepak Chaturvedi said.

The accused is absconding, he said.

