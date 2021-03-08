27-year-old driver accused of patricide

Erode (TN) Mar 8 (PTI): A 52-year-old man was allegedy killed by his son, reportedly drunk, following a quarrel, police said on Monday.

The incident happened near Arachalure Village in the district on Sunday.

The victim's younger son, aged 27, was not married off and used to quarrel with him over the issue, the police said.

Following one such quarrel, the son allegedly beat up the father, pushed him down and kicked him in his chest, causing the death. He was subsequently arrested, they said.

The accused has an older brother, they added.

