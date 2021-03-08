Left Menu

Telangana clash: HM Amit Shah speaks to Kishan Reddy; enquires

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 15:27 IST
Telangana clash: HM Amit Shah speaks to Kishan Reddy; enquires

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to his deputy G Kishan Reddy and enquired about the incident and the prevailing situation at Bhainsa town in Telangana where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed following a clash between members of two communities.

''Hon'ble Home Minister Sri @AmitShah Ji called me to enquire about the Bhainsa(Telangana) incident & the prevailing situation,'' Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home), tweeted.

Reddy said he spoke to Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy again who told him that the situation was under control.

''Spoke to @TelanganaDGP yet again, during which he apprised me & assured that the situation is now under control & that the offenders will be nabbed soon,'' Kishan Reddy said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (banning assembly of more than five people) were imposed in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town in Nirmal district where members of two communities clashed, police said on Monday.

The situation is under control and peaceful, they said, adding 12 people including a policeman and one journalist were injured after the two groups pelted stones on Sunday night following arguments between two motorcycle riders over a road rage issue.

Kishan Reddy had earlier asked the top police official to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister and working president of ruling TRS K T Rama Rao urged state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and the DGP to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice.

The Telangana government would not tolerate lawlessness in any form, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

''Peace & harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society. Have requested Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice..,'' Rama Rao tweeted.

He appealed to the people of Bhainsa not to fall prey to roumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces.

The state government would stand by the people of Bhainsa to maintain law and order effectively, Rama Rao said.

PTI SJR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PCB planning to send 30-member squad for twin tours of SA and Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to send a squad of 30 players for the twin tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe as a safety measure in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.According to a well-informed source the board will also be sending the...

BJP names AP Abdullakutty as its candidate for Malappuram seat in Lok Sabha by-poll

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday named its National Vice President AP Abdullakutty as the candidate for by-poll to Malappuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala. Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora had on Sunday said that the Malappuram L...

President agrees on resignation of Adv Moipone Noko

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to a request by the North West Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Moipone Noko, to resign from the National Prosecuting Authority NPA with effect from 1 March 2021.In November 2020, National Direc...

The IMC Ladies' Wing honours and celebrates womanhood this March with a series of powerful events and speakers

MUMBAI, India, March 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- Indias premier business and professional womens organization, the Ladies Wing of IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates and honours womanhood in the most contemporary and relevant way thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021