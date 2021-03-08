MP: Woman MLA presides over Question Hour on Women's Day

A woman MLA from Madhya Pradesh presided over the Question Hour of the state Assembly on Monday, on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

As the House convened, Speaker Girish Gautam, escorted by women marshals, reached the Chair.

He named all the women legislators in the state and congratulated them on the International Women's Day.

Some other House members also congratulated the women legislators.

Gautam announced that Jhuma Solanki, the Congress MLA from Bhikangaon in MP, would preside over the Question hour.

Later, Solanki sat on the Speaker's chair and conducted the proceedings during the Question Hour.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said before coming to the Assembly, he honoured a woman constable by making her sit on his chair in his office here as a mark of respect on the International Women's Day.

Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should make an announcement to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.

Earlier, a police team comprising all women personnel was deployed for the security of Chouhan on Monday.

''From piloting Chouhan's cavalcade to driving his official vehicle and providing immediate security, the command is in the women's hands,'' a public relations official said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bittu Sharma led the security team while Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vandana Mehra co-ordinated with the other women team members to provide fool-proof security to Chouhan and his wife, he said.

The CM's official vehicle was driven by woman reserve inspector Irshad, he informed.

Talking to PTI, Sharma said, ''It is a great honour to lead the chief minister's security.'' She said their security team comprised 22 to 25 women, and appreciated the chief minister for encouraging and honouring them by entrusting them with this task.

Asked whether they faced any difficulty in doing the job, she said, ''Absolutely not''.

The chief minister began his day with 'Chai Pe Charcha' with women sanitation workers in Nehru Nagar area.

He wished them on the occasion of the International Womens Day and asked about their problems.

''Today is a special day for women, who can do anything-from the job of a cleaner to going to space,'' Chouhan said while addressing them.

Armed with a broom in his hand, the CM took part in cleaning up a road along with the women sanitation workers.

He informed them about various schemes launched by his government for their welfare.

The chief minister also planted saplings at the Smart Park here along with some women journalists.

He also inaugurated a 'Hunar Haat' in the state capital where products made by women were put up for sale.

The exhibition will remain open for the public till Wednesday, the PR department official said.

