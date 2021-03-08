Left Menu

Ex-Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies at 86

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh breathed his last at Lucknows Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. Anshuman Singh had taken charge as the Governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999 and remained in office till May 2003.

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh breathed his last at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. He was 86. According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus-related complications on February 8.

''Subsequently, his condition worsened and led a multi-organ failure requiring life support system,'' the hospital said in the statement, adding that he died at 4.30 am. Anshuman Singh had taken charge as the Governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999 and remained in office till May 2003. Born in 1935 in Allahabad, he became an advocate in the Allahabad district court in 1957. He was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in 1984 and later he became an acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several ministers condoled his demise.

