75th Independence Day will celebrate spirit of freedom struggle: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this year's Independence Day celebration will celebrate the spirit of the freedom struggle.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that this year's Independence Day celebration will celebrate the spirit of the freedom struggle. "This year's 75th Independence Day will celebrate the spirit of freedom struggle and reflect the feeling of sacrifice. In this, there should be a tribute to the martyrs of the country and a resolve to build an India of their dreams. It will have a glimpse of the pride of Sanatan India and the glow of modern India as well," PM Modi said in Hindi while speaking at the committee meeting to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

"We have to celebrate the festival of 75 years of independence while taking along 130 crore countrymen with us. Public participation is the basic spirit of this event," PM Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel held the first meeting on the commemoration of 75 years of India's Independence titled 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

India is going to celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year. On January 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021's first Mann ki Baat had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year. (ANI)

