Ban dating app for extra-marital affairs survey, says Sena MLC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MLC Maneesha Kayande on Monday demanded a ban on a French dating app that had carried out an extra-marital affairs survey among Indian women.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Kayande said the app had claimed to have surveyed millions of Indian women who reportedly admitted to indulging in extramarital affairs.

''The app has even published its survey results in an Indian daily. It is nothing but an attempt to defame the women of this country. It should be banned or must face appropriate legal action,'' the Sena MLC said.

Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar asked state Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur to take up the issue with the Centre and seek a ban on the app.

''The way the Centre has banned some Chinese apps, your department should initiate communication with the Union government and find out what legal action can be taken against the app. I am not sure whether a state can ban an app or not.

It is better to do it in consultation with the Centre,'' Nimbalkar told the minister.

The state can seek more details from the daily or television channel that has run the results of the survey, he said, adding that ''we are not holding them (media outlets) accountable for it''.

The minister assured the House that her department would write letters to all parties concerned and take action.

Independent MLC Kapil Patil said the state should be careful about ensuring that media rights are not encroached upon while pursuing this matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

