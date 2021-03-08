Cong, Sena, IUML give adjournment motion notices in LS over fuel price hike

Left Menu

The Congress, Shiv Sena and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the continuous rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress, Shiv Sena and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the continuous rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country. Meanwhile, price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 91.17 per litre while that of diesel stands at Rs 81. 47, according to the Indian Oil Corporation.

The second part of the budget session of parliament began on March 8 amid the uproar on fuel price hike in the Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha will also function as per usual timings of the House existing before the COVID-19 situation from tomorrow. Many leaders of five poll-bound states and political parties also demanded the curtailment of the budget session due to the upcoming assembly elections.

Both Houses of the Parliament will commence their sitting from 11 am on Tuesday.The decision to revise the timing of both Houses was announced on Monday. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were operating under curtailed hours of timing and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 induced norms. Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, in the Rajya Sabha Chair, informed members today that the sitting of the Upper House to commence from 11 am to 6 pm from tomorrow.

"On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of Rajya Sabha will commence from 11 am will 6 pm as usual timings of the House. Members will sit in Rajya Sabha and gallery," she said. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was scheduled to function from 9 am to 2 pm while Lok Sabha was scheduled to function between 4 pm to 10 pm.

The Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29, concluded on February 29. The Union budget was tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. (ANI)

