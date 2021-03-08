Left Menu

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday for an hour after obituary references to two sitting and seven former members.The two sitting members who died recently are Mohan Delkar 58 and Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan 68. As the House convened on Monday after recess, Speaker Om Birla paid respect to the departed members on behalf of the Lok Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:38 IST
LS adjourned for an hour after obituary references to to 2 sitting and 7 former members

The two sitting members who died recently are Mohan Delkar (58) and Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan (68). Delkar, a seven-term MP, allegedly ended his life on February 22. His body was found in a Mumbai hotel.

Chauhan, a six-term MP, was suffering from COVID-19. He was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition. He died on March 2. As the House convened on Monday after recess, Speaker Om Birla paid respect to the departed members on behalf of the Lok Sabha. The House also paid its respects to former Lok Sabha members Rajendra Kumar Sharma, Sarat Kar, M R Kadambur Janarthanan, M Deiveekan, Mahavir Bhagora, Captain Satish Sharma and D Pandian.

