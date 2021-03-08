Contractor hangs self in basement of Mumbai club

A 52-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide inside the basement of the National Sports Club of India here, police said on Monday.

Rajesh Tawde, a resident of Santacruz, hanged himself from a beam on Sunday evening and a suicide note recovered from the spot said he was taking the extreme step due to some clients not paying him for work he had done for them, a Tardeo police station official said.

He was contracted for some civil work in the area where he was found dead, he added.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Jagtap of Tardeo police station said an accidental death report had been registered and further probe into the incident was underway.

