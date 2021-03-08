Left Menu

Telangana clash: HM Amit Shah speaks to Kishan Reddy; enquires

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:52 IST
Telangana clash: HM Amit Shah speaks to Kishan Reddy; enquires

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to his deputy G Kishan Reddy and enquired about the incident and the prevailing situation at Bhainsa town in Telangana where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed following a clash between members of two communities.

''Hon'ble Home Minister Sri @AmitShah Ji called me to enquire about the Bhainsa(Telangana) incident & the prevailing situation,'' Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home), tweeted.

Reddy said he spoke to Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy again who told him that the situation was under control.

''Spoke to @TelanganaDGP yet again, during which he apprised me & assured that the situation is now under control & that the offenders will be nabbed soon,'' Kishan Reddy said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (banning assembly of more than five people) were imposed in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town in Nirmal district where members of two communities clashed, police said on Monday.

The situation is under control and peaceful, they said, adding 12 people including a policeman and one journalist were injured after the two groups pelted stones on Sunday night following arguments between two motorcycle riders over a road rage issue.

Kishan Reddy had earlier asked the top police official to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Telangana Municipal Administration Minister and working president of ruling TRS K T Rama Rao urged state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and the DGP to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice.

The Telangana government would not tolerate lawlessness in any form, Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

''Peace & harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society. Have requested Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice..,'' Rama Rao tweeted.

He appealed to the people of Bhainsa not to fall prey to roumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces.

The state government would stand by the people of Bhainsa to maintain law and order effectively, Rama Rao said.

PTI SJR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PNB Housing Finance to donate electric cars to underprivileged women in Jaipur, Indore

PNB Housing Finance on Monday announced an initiative under which it will facilitate underprivileged women to gain driving skills and also donate electric cars to them in Jaipur and Indore. The housing finance company, which has partnered w...

FOREX-Dollar perched at 3-1/2 month highs on firmer U.S. yields

Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E By Saikat ChatterjeeLONDON, March 8 Reuters - The U.S. dollar hit a 3-12 month high on Monday as rising U.S. Treasury yields spooked investors and boosted the greenbacks safe-haven appeal. After...

Himachal Pradesh: 2 moderate intensity quakes hit Chamba

Two moderate intensity earthquakes of magnitude 3.6 and 3.5 shook Himachal Pradeshs Chamba on Monday morning, the Meteorological Department said.There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.The quakes epicenter was at a depth o...

Delhi HC extends OP Chautala's parole till April 12

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the parole of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers recruitment scam, till April 12. A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jaira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021