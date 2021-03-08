Lebanon President asks security to prevent road blocks -statement

Lebanese security and army authorities should not allow roadblocks, for the safety and security of citizens and protesters, a statement by the presidency after a high-level meeting on Monday said. The meeting, headed by President Michel Aoun and attended by caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab, cabinet ministers, and security and financial officials, follows seven days of protests across the country. Demonstrators angry at the country's economic downturn have blocked roads with burning tires.

The protests, which started on Tuesday, followed the Lebanese pound's tumble to more than 10,000 per dollar. The meeting attendees also decided to order security forces to crack down on anyone "violating the monetary and credit" law, including foreign exchange bureaus, the statement said.

