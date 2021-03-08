Left Menu

Army exam paper leak: Major sent to police custody till Mar 15

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:24 IST
Army exam paper leak: Major sent to police custody till Mar 15

A 47-year-old Army officer arrested in connection with a recruitment exam paper leak in Pune was on Monday remanded in police custody till March 15.

The Pune police told the court of Additional Sessions Judge SR Navandar that Major T Murugan, who was arrested from Taml Nadu, had forwarded the question paper to other accused.

Public Prosecutor Premkumar Agrawal told court that Murugan had forwarded the leaked question paper to other accused through Whatsapp, and the police needed to know from where he got this exam paper.

Agrawal said the accused had deleted mobile phone chats, which had to be retrieved, and a probe was needed to unearth financial transactions and further links.

Defence counsel A D Lonandkar opposed the plea and told court that the accused's phone had already been seized and, therefore, there was no need for police custody.

Remanding Murugan to police custody till March 15, Judge Navandar said the accused is the key person in the paper leak conspiracy.

''Due to unlawful activities, the entire process of recruitment was stopped and the exam postponed. Considering the seriousness of the crime, there is a need for thorough investigation and for that sufficient police custody is required,'' the judge observed.

Police have invoked relevant sections of IPC as well as the Prevention of Corruption Act.

So far, six persons have been arrested, including three Army personnel, for the leak that took place on February 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-CAF president's ban reduced but re-election hopes over

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmads five-year ban from football has been reduced to two years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday, ending his hopes of re-election this week. The ruling clears the way for ...

Yamuna International Airport's proposed term loans rated at 'Provisional IND A-'/Stable by India Ratings

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has rated Yamuna International Airport Private Limiteds YIAPL proposed term loan as Provisional IND A- and stable.The rating reflects the moderate construction risk, significant traffic growth potential in ...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 7 pm amid din over rising fuel prices

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 7 pm on Monday in the wake of protests by Congress members over rising fuel prices, even as Speaker Om Birla wanted the House to have a discussion on women empowerment.Soon after the House met at 5 ...

Maha Budget: water transport to be developed around Mumbai

Waterways around Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai will be developed for transport and the first phase of the project will link Vasai and Kalyan, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said while presenting the budget for 2021-22 on Monday.Spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021