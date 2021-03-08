Left Menu

War crimes court orders record $30 mln compensation for Congo victims

Child soldiers and other victims of convicted Congolese militia leader Bosco Ntaganda should get a total of $30 million compensation, International Criminal Court judges ruled on Monday, in their highest ever reparation order. The judges said Ntaganda did not have the resources to pay the compensation himself.

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:27 IST
War crimes court orders record $30 mln compensation for Congo victims
Image Credit: Twitter(@IntlCrimCourt)

Child soldiers and other victims of convicted Congolese militia leader Bosco Ntaganda should get a total of $30 million compensation, International Criminal Court judges ruled on Monday, in their highest ever reparation order.

The judges said Ntaganda did not have the resources to pay the compensation himself. Instead, they asked the tribunal's own Trust Fund to help set up and finance vocational and other programmes to support victims of his crimes. Ntaganda was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2019 for murder, rape, and other atrocities committed when he was military chief of the Union of Congolese Patriots (UPC) militia in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002-2003.

Hundreds of civilians were killed and many thousands were forced to flee during the fighting. "The chamber hereby unanimously issues an order for reparations against mister Ntaganda (and) assesses mister Ntaganda's liability for these reparations at 30 million US dollars," judge Chang-ho Chung said.

As Ntaganda could not pay, "the Chamber encourages the Trust Fund for Victims to complement the reparation awards to the extent possible and engage in additional fundraising efforts as necessary to complement the totality of the award," he added. In 2020 the fund, which relies on voluntary contributions, had around 18 million euros in reserves and much of that was already pledged in other cases.

Victims eligible for the reparations programme include victims of attacks led by Ntaganda, child soldiers under his command, rape victims, and children born out of rape. The judges awarded collective reparations, meaning there will be no individual payouts. Any money will instead go to charities or funds set up to help victims.

Ntaganda is appealing against his conviction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-CAF president's ban reduced but re-election hopes over

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmads five-year ban from football has been reduced to two years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday, ending his hopes of re-election this week. The ruling clears the way for ...

Yamuna International Airport's proposed term loans rated at 'Provisional IND A-'/Stable by India Ratings

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has rated Yamuna International Airport Private Limiteds YIAPL proposed term loan as Provisional IND A- and stable.The rating reflects the moderate construction risk, significant traffic growth potential in ...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 7 pm amid din over rising fuel prices

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 7 pm on Monday in the wake of protests by Congress members over rising fuel prices, even as Speaker Om Birla wanted the House to have a discussion on women empowerment.Soon after the House met at 5 ...

Maha Budget: water transport to be developed around Mumbai

Waterways around Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai will be developed for transport and the first phase of the project will link Vasai and Kalyan, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said while presenting the budget for 2021-22 on Monday.Spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021