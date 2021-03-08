Left Menu

UP: 13-year-old rape survivor gives birth

Updated: 08-03-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:27 IST
UP: 13-year-old rape survivor gives birth

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district, has given birth to a child, police said on Monday.

A man has been arrested on charge of raping the girl, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ambika Ram said her mother alleged in the complaint that the minor was raped at her house in a village in Rudrapur area by a neighbour eight months ago when she was alone.

The accused also threatened her of dire consequences due to which she did not narrate her ordeal to the family members, the CO said.

The accused has been arrested and sent to jail, police said, adding a detailed probe is on into the matter.

