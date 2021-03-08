Left Menu

Delhi HC extends OP Chautala's parole till April 12

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the parole of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam, till April 12.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:28 IST
Delhi HC extends OP Chautala's parole till April 12
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended the parole of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, serving a 10-year jail term in a teachers' recruitment scam, till April 12. A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Anup Jairam Bhambhani also listed Chautala's plea seeking directions to the authorities concerned to release him by granting special remission in view of related notification of 2020 for further hearing on April 12.

Meanwhile, the high court directed the Delhi government to file an affidavit with a relevant record in the petition filed by Chautala, seeking release by granting the benefit of special remission. Chautala had approached the high court through his lawyer Amit Sahni submitting that the state should have released him considering his age and disability and that his case was covered under the notification issued by the government of India, whereby prisoners with 60 years and above were to be released in half of their sentence.

The petitioner has submitted that he has almost undergone the entire incarceration and as such in view of the earlier order passed in December 2019 by the division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, the Delhi government has not granted special remission to him. Chautala and others were convicted and sentenced in the case of illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers (JBT) in 2013.

On January 22, 2013, a trial court had sentenced 55 accused in the teachers' recruitment scam case for illegally recruiting 3,206 teachers in Haryana in 2000. Others sentenced in the case include Chautala's son Ajay Singh Chautala, his then political advisor Sher Singh Badshami, the then Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vidya Dhar, IAS and then Primary Education Director Sanjiv Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-CAF president's ban reduced but re-election hopes over

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad Ahmads five-year ban from football has been reduced to two years, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday, ending his hopes of re-election this week. The ruling clears the way for ...

Yamuna International Airport's proposed term loans rated at 'Provisional IND A-'/Stable by India Ratings

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra has rated Yamuna International Airport Private Limiteds YIAPL proposed term loan as Provisional IND A- and stable.The rating reflects the moderate construction risk, significant traffic growth potential in ...

Lok Sabha adjourned till 7 pm amid din over rising fuel prices

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 7 pm on Monday in the wake of protests by Congress members over rising fuel prices, even as Speaker Om Birla wanted the House to have a discussion on women empowerment.Soon after the House met at 5 ...

Maha Budget: water transport to be developed around Mumbai

Waterways around Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai will be developed for transport and the first phase of the project will link Vasai and Kalyan, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said while presenting the budget for 2021-22 on Monday.Spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021