TMC writes to LS Speaker, RS Chairman to adjourn ongoing Parliament session

Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party Lok Sabha Floor Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively requesting them to adjourn the second part of the Budget session in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:31 IST
Leader of TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien (file pic/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party Lok Sabha Floor Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively requesting them to adjourn the second part of the Budget session in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory. "Due to the intensive ongoing election preparations in the state, the Members of Parliament from All India Trinamool Congress would find it difficult to attend the second part of the Budget session beginning from March 8," Derek O'Brien wrote in the letter.

"We (TMC) urge you to consider the adjournment of the ongoing Parliament session," the TMC MP added. He also cited two earlier occassions in the letter when the same had been done in view of forthcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday following a ruckus over fuel prices in the parliament. Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed repeated adjournments following sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

"We will continue our agitation (demanding a discussion on fuel price rise) when Rajya Sabha reconvenes at 1 pm," said Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. "Petrol and diesel prices are nearly Rs 100 per litre and Rs 80 per litre respectively. Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices have also gone up. Rs 21 lakh crores have been collected by putting excise duty/cess, because of this entire country including farmers are suffering," Kharge had said. (ANI)

