Left Menu

Ex-Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies due to COVID

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh died at a Lucknow hospital on Monday, a month after he was admitted there with coronavirus-related pneumonia.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:33 IST
Ex-Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies due to COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh died at a Lucknow hospital on Monday, a month after he was admitted there with coronavirus-related pneumonia. He was 86.

According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences due to severe COVID pneumonia on February 8. After 10 days, he was admitted to a non-COVID ICU.

''Subsequently, his condition worsened and led to a multi-organ failure requiring a life support system,'' the hospital said in the statement, adding that he died at 4.30 am.

Anshuman Singh had taken charge as the Governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999, and remained in office till May 2003.

Born in 1935 in Allahabad, he became an advocate in the Allahabad district court in 1957. He was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in 1984 and later he became acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several ministers condoled his demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM forms alliance with Dhinakaran's AMMK

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM has formed an alliance with TTV Dhinakarans Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam AMMK on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.AIMIM will contest three Assembly co...

Central Energy Fund’s iGas, PetroSA and Strategic Fuel Fund merged

The South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE has announced the merger of Central Energy Fund CEF subsidiaries iGas, PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund SFF.The merger will be effective from 1 April 2021 and the new comp...

Five TMC MLAs join BJP ahead of West Bengal polls

In a significant development ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, five sitting Trinamool Congress TMC MLAs and a party candidate who was allotted a seat from Habibpur for upcoming polls joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday. TMC M...

After COVID, EHV-1 virus now disrupts Tokyo-bound Fouaad Mirza's preparation

An outbreak of Equine Herpes Virus EHV-1 among horses has completely disrupted Indias lone Tokyo-bound equestrian Fouaad Mirzas Olympic preparations having lost out on the better part of last year due to COVID-19.Asian Games medallist Fouaa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021