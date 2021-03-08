Left Menu

Something fishy: Thackeray on NIA taking over probe

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:35 IST
Something fishy: Thackeray on NIA taking over probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the NIA taking over the case of a vehicle laden with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai suggests something was ''fishy''.

Talking to reporters here,Thackeray said governments come and go, but the official administrative machinery remains the same and one needs to trust it.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The agency is in the process of re-registering the case, the spokesperson added.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the Assembly on Monday that state police were capable of solving the case of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran's death and the recovery of the explosives-laden car near Ambani's residence.

Hiran, the purported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday.

Thackeray said, ''We had handed over the case of the vehicle laden with explosives and the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiran to the ATS. The NIA taking over the case shows something was fishy.'' The ATS will continue to conduct its probe into Hiran's death, the CM said.

He said the opposition does not have faith in the state machinery and wanted to show it doesn't function.

''If that is so, why is it demanding that the state government reduce taxes on fuel?'' the chief minister asked.

Thackeray also said the state police will conduct probe into the alleged suicide of Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkarand punish the guilty.

Delkar (58), a seven-term MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory, was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22.

''A Union Territory is governed by the Centre. We will take the case to its logical end. I wonder how the opposition here is quiet on the issue of the seven-term MP ending his life,'' Thackeray said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tamil Nadu Polls: Owaisi's AIMIM forms alliance with Dhinakaran's AMMK

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM has formed an alliance with TTV Dhinakarans Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam AMMK on Monday for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.AIMIM will contest three Assembly co...

Central Energy Fund’s iGas, PetroSA and Strategic Fuel Fund merged

The South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE has announced the merger of Central Energy Fund CEF subsidiaries iGas, PetroSA and the Strategic Fuel Fund SFF.The merger will be effective from 1 April 2021 and the new comp...

Five TMC MLAs join BJP ahead of West Bengal polls

In a significant development ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls, five sitting Trinamool Congress TMC MLAs and a party candidate who was allotted a seat from Habibpur for upcoming polls joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Monday. TMC M...

After COVID, EHV-1 virus now disrupts Tokyo-bound Fouaad Mirza's preparation

An outbreak of Equine Herpes Virus EHV-1 among horses has completely disrupted Indias lone Tokyo-bound equestrian Fouaad Mirzas Olympic preparations having lost out on the better part of last year due to COVID-19.Asian Games medallist Fouaa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021