LS adjourned till 7 pm after oppn disrupts proceedings over rising fuel prices

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Monday till 7 pm amid protest by opposition members over rising fuel prices. When Speaker Om Birla rejected notices of adjournment motion moved by opposition members over the issue, they started raising slogans.

Birla appealed to protesting members several times to let the House function so that women members can raise their issues on International Women's Day, but around 5.15 pm, he adjourned Lok Sabha till 7 pm. Earlier, the House was adjourned for an hour after paying tributes to two sitting and seven former members who died recently.

