Govt employee sacked for filing nomination to contest polls

Govt employee sacked for filing nomination to contest pollsPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:53 IST
An assistant technical manager has been dismissed from service on the charge of filing nomination to contest the forthcoming Assembly election from Yercaud constituency on behalf of a political party.
Thilakavati, working in the Agriculture Technology Management Agency in Thalaivasal in Salem district on temporary basis, reportedly posted the nomination paper in the social media, official sources said on Monday.
The district administration, upon inquiry, found that she had filed a nomination to contest from Yercaud, they said.
By doing so, she has violated the guidelines that government employees should not contest elections, they said.
The district Collector C Raman issued the order dismissing her from service on March 1, the sources added.
PTI NVM NVG NVG
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Our government under PM Narendra Modi has never compromised with country's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty nor shall we ever do so: Rajnath Singh in Salem.
Nobody can capture an inch of the country's land, asserts Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Salem.
India will not allow any country to take unilateral action at our border; Will prevent it at any cost, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Salem in TN.
Our government under PM Narendra Modi has never compromised with country's unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty nor shall we ever do so: Rajnath Singh in Salem.
Sidno-India border standoff: Disengagement process complete, but unfortunately Congress doubts Indian army's bravery, says Rajnath Singh at Salem in TN.