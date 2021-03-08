Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-03-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 17:53 IST
Govt employee sacked for filing nomination to contest polls

An assistant technical manager has been dismissed from service on the charge of filing nomination to contest the forthcoming Assembly election from Yercaud constituency on behalf of a political party.

Thilakavati, working in the Agriculture Technology Management Agency in Thalaivasal in Salem district on temporary basis, reportedly posted the nomination paper in the social media, official sources said on Monday.

The district administration, upon inquiry, found that she had filed a nomination to contest from Yercaud, they said.

By doing so, she has violated the guidelines that government employees should not contest elections, they said.

The district Collector C Raman issued the order dismissing her from service on March 1, the sources added.

