Soldier found dead near LoC in J-K; suicide suspected

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:01 IST
A soldier was found dead near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said on Monday.

The official said Gunner Trived Prakash, posted at Kachhal, was found dead due to fire from his service weapon, at sentry post on March 7. ''The circumstances and reason of his death are being investigated,'' the official said.

The official clarified that the jawan's death did not occur due to any ceasefire violation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

