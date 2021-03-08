South Africa's court halts spectrum auction

South Africa's high court on Monday ordered telecoms regulator ICASA to halt the auction of radio frequency spectrum licences pending another related court matter, further delaying the process which was expected to begin this month.

As part of the order, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has been prohibited from assessing any applications received for the licensing of high-demand spectrum, according to court papers seen by Reuters.

