Man stabbed to death for intervening in monetary dispute
A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death, hours after he tried to resolve a dispute between his cousin and a neighbour over money, police said on Monday.Haider Ali, who ran a salon in Nahla Parhar locality under Iglas police station area, was killed on Sunday allegedly by his neighbour Imran, who owns a meat shop.PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:24 IST
A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death, hours after he tried to resolve a dispute between his cousin and a neighbour over money, police said on Monday.
Haider Ali, who ran a salon in Nahla Parhar locality under Iglas police station area, was killed on Sunday allegedly by his neighbour Imran, who owns a meat shop. Ali had tried to intervene in the dispute between Imran and his cousin Aziz. Aziz had apparently borrowed some money from Imran a few days back, police said.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Kumar, Ali had intervened in the matter and the issue seemed to have been resolved in the morning.
However, Imran and his two accomplices returned to the scene of the tiff in the afternoon. They stabbed Ali and fled the spot before an alarm could be raised, the SHO said.
By the time Ali could be rushed to hospital by his family members, he had died. Police are searching for Imran and his two accomplices, the SHO added.
