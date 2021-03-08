Left Menu

C'garh BJP attacks Cong govt on 5 deaths in CM's Assembly area

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:45 IST
C'garh BJP attacks Cong govt on 5 deaths in CM's Assembly area

The BJP on Monday attacked the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh Assembly over the deaths of five members of a family in Durg district, alleging that law and order had broken down in the state.

Five people were found dead on Saturday in Bathena village in Patan, which is the constituency of the CM, and the police had concluded it was a case of multiple suicides without any investigation, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said in the House.

The BJP MLA said the police had not investigated a suicide note found at the spot, adding that some relatives had claimed the deceased were not burdened by debts.

Agrawal alleged the five had been murdered and the case was being covered up by concluding that it was suicide.

He said four members of a family were killed in Khudmuda village in the same Patan area in December last year, and the police had not been able to make any arrest.

When Speaker Charan Das Mahant asked JCC (J) MLA Dharmjit Singh to read his Zero Hour notice, which was on some other issue, Agrawal and other BJP members demanded a discussion on the murder.

After Agrawal told the speaker that the Assembly be run on the basis of traditions, Mahant shot back that he has been a member of the House since 1980 and knew its rules.

Some time later, the BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu told the Assembly that, in Bathena on March 5, police had found the bodies of Rambrij Gaikwad and his son Sanju hanging in the courtyard, while charred remains were found in a burning paddy heap, and a suicide note referred to financial woes.

The charred remains are believed to be that of Rambrij's wife and two daughters and they have been sent to Medical College Hospital Raipur for examination, Sahu said, adding that the post mortem report of the two men indicated it was a case of suicide.

In the Khudmuda incident, police were making efforts to arrest the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India women's team to play England in one-off test this year

Indias women will play their first test match since 2014 when they take on England in a one-off game later this year, Indias cricket board BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Monday. The test marks the first time India have played in the five-d...

Looming China extradition deal worries Uighurs in Turkey

Joining hundreds of women in Istanbul to protest at Chinas treatment of Uighurs, Nursiman Abdurasit tearfully thinks of her jailed mother in Xinjiang and fears that Uighurs like her in Turkey may one day be sent back under an extradition de...

Soccer-Police made 28 arrests as Rangers fans celebrated title success

Scottish police arrested 28 soccer fans and fined several others following wild celebrations sparked by Rangers first league title triumph in 10 years, after bitter rivals Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw at Dundee United in the Premiership o...

EXPLAINER-Why protests are shaking one of Africa's most stable democracies

Clashes between police and thousands of demonstrators protesting at the detention of Senegals most prominent opposition leader have killed at least five people since last week.Ousmane Sonko was indicted and released on bail under judicial s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021