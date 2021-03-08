Saudi defence official: Iran providing Yemen's Houthis with drones, missiles

Saudi defence official: Iran providing Yemen's Houthis with drones, missilesReuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 18:48 IST
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry spokesman on Monday accused Iran of smuggling missiles and drones to Yemen's Houthi movement, which has stepped up cross-border attacks on the kingdom.
Colonel Turki al-Malki, who is also spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis, was speaking on Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
