Left Menu

Int'l court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord's victims

He has appealed his convictions and sentence.Those eligible for reparations include direct and indirect victims of crimes against child soldiers, of rape and sexual slavery, and children born out of rape and sexual slavery, the court said in a statement.

PTI | Thehague | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:15 IST
Int'l court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord's victims

International Criminal Court judges on Monday awarded USD 30 million (25.3 million euros) in reparations to victims of crimes for which a Congolese warlord was convicted including child soldiers and victims of rape and sexual slavery.

Bosco Ntaganda, known as “The Terminator,” was convicted in 2019 on 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes and sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for his role in atrocities during a bloody ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003. He has appealed his convictions and sentence.

Those eligible for reparations include direct and indirect victims of “crimes against child soldiers, of rape and sexual slavery, and children born out of rape and sexual slavery,” the court said in a statement. Judges said they were “collective reparations with individualised components” for victims, with the number of eligible victims possibly topping 100,000.

The panel of judges said that Ntaganda was liable for the reparations, but added that he is “indigent for the purposes of reparations” and urged the Trust Fund for Victims, an organization set up by the court's Assembly of States Parties to help victims, to “complement the reparation awards” using its own funds and through additional fundraising efforts.

However, the court said that Ntaganda “remains liable” and said it will “continue exploring whether Mr. Ntaganda possesses any undiscovered assets and monitoring his financial situation.” In a written statement, the trust fund called the ruling “an important step in responding to the long-lasting harm that victims in this case have suffered.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Second edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise starts in Uttarakhand

The second edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise Dustlik-2 started on Monday at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand, the Defence Ministry said.The first edition of the joint military exercise had taken place in Tashkent in November 2019....

U.S. Supreme Court dumps last of Trump's election appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the last of three cases brought to the justices by former President Donald Trump challenging his election loss, bringing a muted end to his futile quest in the courts to hold onto power. The cour...

Women's Day: Thanks to liquor ban, women safe in Guj, says CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said women were safe in the state because of total prohibition on liquor here.While addressing the Assembly on Monday, Rupani said any relaxation in these restrictions would jeopardize the secur...

SCBA moves SC for setting aside of SOP on hybrid physical hearing from March 15

Two day after rejecting the standard operating procedure SOP on commencement of hybrid physical hearing from March 15, the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA Monday moved the apex court seeking the quashing of SOP, saying it has been framed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021