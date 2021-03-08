Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:20 IST
Army got 7 complaints of human rights violations in 2020, none found to be true: Naik

The Army received a total of seven complaints of human rights violations in 2020, but none of them were found to be true, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Monday.

The Army had received 26 complaints of human rights violations in 2019 and one of them was found to be true, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

In 2018, there were 42 such complaints, but they were found to be false, he said.

''No human rights violation cases were reported during 2018 to 2020 from the Indian Navy and Air Force,'' the minister noted.

''The Army has zero tolerance policy on human rights violations. All troops are trained and briefed regularly to ensure that operations are conducted as per laid down instructions,'' he added.

PTI DSP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

