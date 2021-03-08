Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccination drive coverage was initially low due to issues in Co-WIN, hesitancy: Govt

At the start of COVID-19 vaccination drive, fewer than planned beneficiaries attended vaccination sessions due to transient technical issues in Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc., which have progressively been addressed, he said.A communication campaign was carried out to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines and address misinformation.The communication strategy aims to disseminate factual information about the vaccine and the vaccination process.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:22 IST
COVID-19 vaccination drive coverage was initially low due to issues in Co-WIN, hesitancy: Govt

At the start of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, fewer beneficiaries than planned attended inoculation sessions due to transient technical issues in the Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc, which have progressively been addressed, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

The rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.

''More than 50 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in 21 days in India, which is the fastest rate in the world,'' Choubey said.

A total of 93.6 lakh healthcare workers and 77.9 lakh frontline workers have been registered as on January 31.

A total of 37.58 lakh workers were vaccinated till January 31, he said.

''Initially the coverage was low. At the start of COVID-19 vaccination drive, fewer than planned beneficiaries attended vaccination sessions due to transient technical issues in Co-WIN portal, vaccine hesitancy etc., which have progressively been addressed,'' he said.

A communication campaign was carried out to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines and address misinformation.

The communication strategy aims to disseminate factual information about the vaccine and the vaccination process. This is being done through multimedia platforms and the MoHFW website, Choubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Second edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise starts in Uttarakhand

The second edition of India-Uzbekistan joint military exercise Dustlik-2 started on Monday at Chaubatia in Uttarakhand, the Defence Ministry said.The first edition of the joint military exercise had taken place in Tashkent in November 2019....

U.S. Supreme Court dumps last of Trump's election appeals

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the last of three cases brought to the justices by former President Donald Trump challenging his election loss, bringing a muted end to his futile quest in the courts to hold onto power. The cour...

Women's Day: Thanks to liquor ban, women safe in Guj, says CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said women were safe in the state because of total prohibition on liquor here.While addressing the Assembly on Monday, Rupani said any relaxation in these restrictions would jeopardize the secur...

SCBA moves SC for setting aside of SOP on hybrid physical hearing from March 15

Two day after rejecting the standard operating procedure SOP on commencement of hybrid physical hearing from March 15, the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA Monday moved the apex court seeking the quashing of SOP, saying it has been framed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021