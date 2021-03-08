Left Menu

New mineral policy for 2021-26 on the anvil: Yediyurappa

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:43 IST
New mineral policy for 2021-26 on the anvil: Yediyurappa
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A new mineral policy for 2021-26 will be unveiled in the State on the lines of the Centre's National Mineral Policy to give a fillip to the industry and boost the economy, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday.

Presenting the budget proposals for 2021-22 in the assembly, Yediyurappa said the government had implemented a mineral policy in 2008 and now plans to introduce it with new reforms.

''We will formulate state mineral policy for 2021-26 on the lines of National Mineral Policy.A single-window clearance system will be introduced to dispose applications for grant of mining/quarry lease and crusher licence in a time-bound manner,'' the Chief Minister announced.

To facilitate ease of doing business, the Chief Minister said 'Mining Adalats' will be set up to address grievances of applicants.

''Mining adalats will be started at four revenue divisions in the state under a single-window scheme.This will help address the grievances of people and speedy disposal of pending applications to start business,'' the Chief Minister said.

The Mines and Geology department is already working on the policy and it will be introduced soon, he added.PTI GMS BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boycott call withdrawn for 'Shahi Snan' at Vrindavan Kumbh

A call for boycott of Shahi Snan at the Vrindavan Kumbh given by the heads of three Ani Akhadas Hindu religious groups has been withdrawn.Upset over the pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first Shahi Snan auspicious bath at ...

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA's Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on the new-look Champions League structure is close to being complete and should be sealed in the next two weeks, says Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA.UEFA has proposed a maj...

Programme to ensure affordable access to health,menstrual hygiene launched

Amaravati, Mar 8 PTI Swechha meaning freedom, a programme intended to ensure affordable access to health and menstrual hygiene in adolescent girls and women, was launched on Monday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on t...

Punjab dedicates Rs 1,68,015 cr Budget to protesting farmers; announces loan waiver

The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab on Monday presented its last budget with a total size of Rs 1,68,015 crore for 2021-22, making bulk of its provisions for agriculture, urban development, water resources, health and other sectors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021