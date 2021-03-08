Myanmar media companies stripped of licences -state television

Myanmar media companies stripped of licences -state televisionReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:45 IST
Five media companies in Myanmar have been stripped of their licences, state television MRTV announced on Monday.
The five independent companies were named as Mizzima, Myanmar Now, 7-Day, DVB and Khit Thit Media.
All have been active in covering protests against last month's military coup.
