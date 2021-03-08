India Post recruits Woman customer Welfare Officer in 12 divisions of Kolkata region

A Woman Customer Welfare Officer was recruited in each of the 12 divisions in India Post's Kolkata Region on March 8, the International Women's Day, an official statement said on Monday.

The Customer Welfare Officers will look after the postal small savings and related requirement of the women and the elderly - services such as pension, stamp/stationary, speed post, SB account cpening, postal life insurance/rural postal life insurance, delivery inquiry, postal rates enquiry, the statement said.

Customers can also get the required information by making a phone call to designated numbers.

The 12 Divisions are under Kolkata Region, including Murshidabad, Birbhum and up to South 24 Parganas as well as the Kolkata Metro Area.

The designated officers's landline phone number and other details will be available on social media, websites, and the post offices for spreading the news among the public.

The divisions are Kolkata GPO, Kolkata Central, Kolkata North, Kolkata East, South Kolkata, North Presidency, South Presidency, Barasat, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia North and Nadia South Division, it added.

