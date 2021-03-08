President Ram Nath Kovind presents Baton of Honor to Kiran Bedi
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented a baton of honour and a letter of appreciation to former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi at Rashtrapati Bhavan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 19:58 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented a baton of honour and a letter of appreciation to former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Kiran Bedi received a Baton of Honor decorated with the emblem of the Indian Republic and a letter of appreciation from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The former Puducherry lieutenant governor received a Baton of Honor decorated with the emblem of the Indian Republic and the appreciation letter recognizing her service in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Kiran Bedi was removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on February 16 by the President of India and Tamilisai Soundararajan took additional charge as the Lieutenant Governor on February 18. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UGC finalises draft for Indian, global institutions offering joint or dual degrees
India reports 14,264 new COVID-19 cases, 90 deaths
Playing for India is the highest honour: Sachin congratulates Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia on maiden call-up for T20Is
UN chief voices appreciation for India's leadership in fight against COVID-19, vaccine assistance
Matter bets on Indian EV market, targets USD 1 bn turnover by 2025