Lok Sabha adjourned for day as Opposition protests over rising fuel prices

Lok Sabha adjourned for day as Opposition protests over rising fuel pricesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:06 IST
Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day as Opposition members continued their protest over rising fuel prices on Monday.
When the House reconvened at 7 pm after an adjournment, the Chair allowed discussion on the issue of women empowerment on the occasion of International Women's Day.
The discussion continued for about 20 minutes amidst continued protest by Opposition members.
Rama Devi of the BJP who was on the Chair appealed to the protesting members several times to let the House function so that women members can raise their issues on International Women's Day.
However, the Opposition did not yield prompting the chair to adjourn the House for the day to meet on Tuesday 11 am.
Earlier, the House was adjourned twice.
