Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned for day as Opposition protests over rising fuel prices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:06 IST
Lok Sabha adjourned for day as Opposition protests over rising fuel prices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day as Opposition members continued their protest over rising fuel prices on Monday.

When the House reconvened at 7 pm after an adjournment, the Chair allowed discussion on the issue of women empowerment on the occasion of International Women's Day.

The discussion continued for about 20 minutes amidst continued protest by Opposition members.

Rama Devi of the BJP who was on the Chair appealed to the protesting members several times to let the House function so that women members can raise their issues on International Women's Day.

However, the Opposition did not yield prompting the chair to adjourn the House for the day to meet on Tuesday 11 am.

Earlier, the House was adjourned twice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Programme to ensure affordable access to health,menstrual hygiene launched

Swechha meaning freedom, a programme intended to ensure affordable access to health and menstrual hygiene in adolescent girls and women, was launched on Monday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Intern...

Boycott call withdrawn for 'Shahi Snan' at Vrindavan Kumbh

A call for boycott of Shahi Snan at the Vrindavan Kumbh given by the heads of three Ani Akhadas Hindu religious groups has been withdrawn.Upset over the pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first Shahi Snan auspicious bath at ...

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA's Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on the new-look Champions League structure is close to being complete and should be sealed in the next two weeks, says Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA.UEFA has proposed a maj...

Punjab dedicates Rs 1,68,015 cr Budget to protesting farmers; announces loan waiver

The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab on Monday presented its last budget with a total size of Rs 1,68,015 crore for 2021-22, making bulk of its provisions for agriculture, urban development, water resources, health and other sectors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021