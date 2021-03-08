Left Menu

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:14 IST
International Women s Day celebrated in Nagaland

Marking the International Women's Day, Nagaland on Monday honoured and felicitated 10 women achievers and three women-led organisations in recognition of their services in different fields.

In the state capital, two separate programmes were held to celebrate the occasion with Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCE), Nagaland State Social Welfare Board (NSSWB), State Resource Centre for Women (SRCW) coming together under Social Welfare Department while in the second, Women Resources Development Department conducted the MykiFest.

The occasion was celebrated across the state on the theme ''Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world''.

Chief Secretary J Alam participated in the programme of the Social Welfare department and gave away the Nagaland State Commission for Women Award 2021 to five women achievers.

The five women achievers are Abeiu Meru, President of Naga Mothers' Association, Dr Vezokholu Theyo, Chief Medical Officer Kohima, Dr Visakhonii Hibo, President of Nagaland College Principals' Association and Principal Japfu Christian College Kigwema, Pastor S Anungla, Pastor of Chang Baptist Church Kohima and Inspector Rose Yanthan (UBI), Officer-in-Charge of Women Cell Police Station, Dimapur.

Advisor for Women Resources Development, R Khing graced the Mykifest and handed over awards to Runway Nagaland Dimapur, North East Network Nagaland, Apparels and Accessories Production Team, Transformative Livelihood Project of Department of WRD in the group category.

While the individual award recipients of Mykifest were Vimenuo Belho home-based entrepreneur from Kohima, Iboli Zhimo a self-taught artist who founded Listone Pebble Art at Thahekhu Dimapur, Vikengunu Kera Fatima from Khuzama Village, Mezhheno, a rural entrepreneur from Khonoma Village and Phaoniu Shio, an upcoming painter from the Khiamniungan tribe.

Khing said the role of women in the present society has greatly changed for the better.

Naga women are more hard-working than men and women are the ones who are bringing progress to the state.

Lamenting that Nagaland is yet to have a single women representative in the state assembly, the advisor for Women Resources Development Department encouraged women participation in politics to be part of the law making body.

''Naga women are ahead in almost all fields but there is no single MLA in assembly, and now there is a need for women to enter the assembly and also be part of Cabinet so as to take the Naga society ahead irrespective of gender'', said Khing.

