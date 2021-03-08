Left Menu

CBI begins vaccinating its officials against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:25 IST
CBI begins vaccinating its officials against COVID-19

The CBI on Monday started anti-COVID-19 vaccination of its officials with its acting director Praveen Sinha taking the first shot, officials said.

The agency continued its investigations and prosecution process during the pandemic even though over 680 officials, about nine per cent of the total staff, contracted the virus while working on various cases and four officials succumbed to the deadly disease.

After getting nod from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, several senior officers led by Sinha took the jab on the first day of the process.

The vaccination drive will continue on different days, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

''CBI offices in various states and union territories have also been advised to get the COVID-19 vaccination of officers and staffs done in coordination with local authorities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE Mains results announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100

Six candidates scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains, results of which were announced on Monday, according to officials of the National Testing Agency.The perfect scorers are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Del...

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 -ministry

Italys coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday, the health ministry said, as the government battles to contain a third wave of infections. Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following th...

Soccer-UEFA suspends Romanian official involved in PSG-Basaksehir player walk-off

UEFA on Monday suspended Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu until the end of the season over his involvement in the sending off of Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo which sparked a player walk-off in the Champions Lea...

Syrian President, wife test positive for coronavirus

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma al-Assad were tested positive for COVID-19, state news agency SANA reported on Monday.After experiencing some symptoms, the president and his wife took the PCR test and the result came posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021