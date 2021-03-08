Left Menu

Boycott call withdrawn for 'Shahi Snan' at Vrindavan Kumbh

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:30 IST
Boycott call withdrawn for 'Shahi Snan' at Vrindavan Kumbh
Representative image

A call for boycott of 'Shahi Snan' at the Vrindavan Kumbh given by the heads of three 'Ani Akhadas' (Hindu religious groups) has been withdrawn.

Upset over the pollution in the Yamuna at the Devarha Ghat on the first 'Shahi Snan' (auspicious bath) at the Vrindavan Kumbh, the Nirvani Ani Akhada, Digambar Ani Akhada and the Nirmohi Ani Akhara had on February 27 declared that they would boycott taking a dip in the next one if the water is not clean.

The second and the third ''Shahi Snan'' are slated for March 9 and 13.

''Due to more discharge of Ganges water into Yamuna, the latter has become clean and fit for bathing. Hence, the boycott call for Shahi Snan of Tuesday is being withdrawn,'' Mahant Rajendra Das, national president of Nirmohi Ani Akhara in the presence of Mahant Dharam Das, the head of Nirvani Ani Akhara and Mahant Krishna Das Mahant Digambar ani Akhara said, while speaking to reporters at the Vrindavan Kumbh.

After the boycott call, the district administration ensured clean water in the river through discharge of extra Ganges water, said Nagendra Pratap, Mela officer and CEO of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad.

The All India Teerth Purohit Mahasabha had recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the Yamuna's water flow, an apparent reference to the use of two canals linking it with the Ganges, to make it fit for bathing before the auspicious 'Shahi Snan' on March 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...

Maha: Woman held for killing husband in Virar

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Virar in Palghar district for allegedly killing her husband as the couple used to have frequent fights, police said on Monday.Jagdish Pawar 30 was stabbed to death late Saturday night after one such quarr...

NHRC notices to JH govt, Ministry of Social Justice over 'delay' of pension

The NHRC has issued notices to the Jharkhand government and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment over reported delay and denial of pension and diversion of funds meant for senior citizens, widows and the specially-abled, officials...

Maha Budget: Rs 12,500 cr package for health institutions

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a huge strain on healthcare sector in the state, Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday announced of a Rs 12,500 crore package for health-related institutions in the Budget.Rs 7,500 crore would ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021