Left Menu

Thane bizman dupes 25 of Rs 3.15 cr in real estate fraud, held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:38 IST
Thane bizman dupes 25 of Rs 3.15 cr in real estate fraud, held

The director of a company has been arrested in Thane for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 3.15 crore, police said on Monday.

Inspector Shekhar Bagde of Thane police's Economic Offences Wing said Santosh Naik (52), who heads a direct marketing firm, was held on Friday for allegedly taking money for plots in Shahapur, Satara, Karjat and Kasara but not completing the sale.

Some 25 people were cheated of Rs 3.15 crore between 2010 and 2016, after which a case was registered in August last year, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. says fully vaccinated people can gather with others

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Monday that individuals inoculated against COVID-19 can meet in small groups with other vaccinated people without masks, but that they should keep wearing them outside the home...

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...

Maha: Woman held for killing husband in Virar

A 29-year-old woman was arrested in Virar in Palghar district for allegedly killing her husband as the couple used to have frequent fights, police said on Monday.Jagdish Pawar 30 was stabbed to death late Saturday night after one such quarr...

NHRC notices to JH govt, Ministry of Social Justice over 'delay' of pension

The NHRC has issued notices to the Jharkhand government and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment over reported delay and denial of pension and diversion of funds meant for senior citizens, widows and the specially-abled, officials...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021