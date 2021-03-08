Left Menu

BJP ropes in leaders to make Covid-19 vaccination drive successful

BJP has directed its MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives to look after and support the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav BJP has directed its MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives to look after and support the vaccination drive against COVID-19.

On the direction of Bharatiya Janata Party National President J P Nadda, BJP National General Secretary and headquarter in-charge Arun Singh has sent an internal circular to all state units chief, all state general secretaries and all-state in charges with some of the direction to make India's vaccination drive against Corona a grand success. BJP has also appointed a national coordinator for this programme. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Jain will coordinate with all the state units of BJP for the vaccination drive.

According to the circular, the biggest COVID-19 vaccination drive is in process. More than two crore people have been vaccinated till now justifying the spirit of Vasudev Kutumbakam. We have exported vaccine to 47 countries for which the entire nation is all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP president accordingly wants our party karyakartas to undertake the tasks to make COVID-19 vaccination drive a grand success.

The party has asked its leaders and cadres to hold door to door contact campaign for sensitising people for the vaccine. Party cadets should help people in registration on Cowin portal and Aarogya Setu app with the required document.

The party should also set up helpdesk at public places, various community centres and vaccination centres at mandal level for awareness campaigns and necessary help to public at large. BJP workers should also arrange transport for elderly and sick people to the vaccination sites and hospitals and drop them back. Arrangements should be done for safe drinking water at the vaccination sites.

Awareness campaign should also be held in society to sensitise the people about vaccination drive through various media and social media and other modes of communication.Public representative and office bearers should visit various vaccination centres and provide necessary help to the extent possible on the humanitarian ground. BJP also asked its leaders and cadres to ensure effective planning and monitoring of the campaign and for this some office bearers will be given responsibility at state district and mandal levels.

Party president had asked BJP medical cell of the party to actively participate in this campaign and help people to get vaccinated. All MPs MLAs and other public representatives to ensure their active role in this vaccination drive. At last BJP has appealed to all its workers to work selflessly and make this vaccination drive great success in a planned way. (ANI)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

