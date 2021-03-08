Left Menu

Naxal wanted in 3 states held after encounter in MP's Balaghat

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:51 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police's Hawk Force on Monday arrested a Naxal after an exchange of fire that last for 45 minutes in Malkua-Chiklona area of the state's Balaghat district, an official said.

Shyamlal alias Motiram Sanku (55), a resident of Katjheri in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, was carrying a combined reward of Rs 14 lakh announced by MP, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra police, Balaghat SP Abhishek Tiwari said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Hawk Force team rushed to the Malkua-Chiklona forest area on March 6, where Naxals numbering between 15 and 20 were camping, and managed to nab Shyamlal, he said.

Canine squads were deployed to search for weapons and explosives, the SP said.

''Fifteen cases are registered in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Chhattisgarh and 61 in Maharashtra against Shyamlal, and the three states have announced rewards of Rs 3 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 6 lakh respectively,'' he said.

