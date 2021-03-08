Myanmar protesters defy curfew as police besiege youths -witnesses

People defied a curfew across Myanmar's main city of Yangon on Monday to take to the streets in anger after police beseiged hundreds of anti-coup protesters in a district of the city, witnesses said.

"Free the students in Sanchaung," people chanted in the streets.

The U.S. and British embassies appealed for security forces to allow the youth protesters to leave the Sanchaung district where they are trapped.

