Left Menu

Death toll rises to 31 from Equatorial Guinea explosions

The death toll from a series of explosions in a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea has risen to 31, the health ministry said on Monday, as volunteers continued to search for bodies in the rubble.

Reuters | Malabo | Updated: 08-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 20:59 IST
Death toll rises to 31 from Equatorial Guinea explosions

The death toll from a series of explosions in a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea has risen to 31, the health ministry said on Monday, as volunteers continued to search for bodies in the rubble. About 600 people were injured in the blasts, which started with a fire at the Nkoantoma Military Base in the coastal city of Bata, according to the defence ministry.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema attributed the accident to negligence related to the handling of dynamite and said the explosions damaged almost all homes and buildings in Bata, a city of just over 250,000 people. Equatorial Guinea's health ministry said on Twitter it had prepared a mental health brigade made up of psychiatrists, psychologists and nurses to attend to the victims of the blast.

"The damages are not only physical but also mental," the ministry said. Images published by local media showed bodies wrapped in sheets and lined up on the side of a road, with children being pulled out from under piles of broken concrete and twisted metal.

Television station TVGE showed Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of President Obiang, visiting a hospital where victims were being treated on Monday. The blasts come as Equatorial Guinea, an oil producer, is suffering a double economic shock because of the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in the price of crude oil, which provides around three-quarters of state revenue.

The former Spanish colony has been run by Obiang, Africa's longest-serving leader, since 1979. The majority of the 1.4 million population lives in poverty. The government has called for international support to help in the search and rescue effort and also in efforts to rebuild.

"Following the devastating explosions in Bata yesterday... Spain will proceed with the immediate dispatch of a shipment of humanitarian aid," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Twitter. (Writing by Nellie Peyton Editing by Bate Felix and Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on a new-look Champions League structure is close to being completed and should be sealed in the next two weeks, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA, said on Monday. Agnelli told...

Jet leasing shake-up looms as AerCap and GE unit discuss tie-up

Aircraft leasing is poised for its biggest shake-up in almost a decade as its top two players AerCap and General Electrics GECAS discuss a deal to forge an industry titan with more than 2,000 jets, financial sources said on Monday.Talks ove...

U.S. says fully vaccinated people can gather with others

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Monday that individuals inoculated against COVID-19 can meet in small groups with other vaccinated people without masks, but that they should keep wearing them outside the home...

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021