Mumbai teen's death: Accused Padalkar's bail plea rejected

A sessions court in Mumbai on Monday rejected the bail application of 18-year-old Diya Padalkar who has been arrested for allegedly killing her friend Jhanvi Kukreja.

Kukreja (19) was found dead on the staircase of a residential building in suburban Khan in the early hours of January 1.

She had gone there with Padalkar and another friend Shree Jogdhankar to attend a new year's eve party.

Padalkar and Jogdhankar were arrested for allegedly killing Kukreja.

Padalkar, who is lodged in Byculla prison, in her bail plea claimed she was not present at the scene of the crime.

In her bail application, Padalkar said she and Kukreja were childhood friends and there was no reason or motive for her to fight or assault her.

The sessions court, on Monday, rejected her bail plea, though a reasoned copy of the order is not yet available.

The court also reserved its order on the bail plea filed by Jogdhankar.

