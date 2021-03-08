Highlights

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL56 PM-LD INDEPENDENCE Public participation should be basis of celebrations for India's 75 years of independence: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said when India commemorates its 75 years of independence, the country will take ''bold steps'' to achieve targets that seemed impossible at some point, and emphasised that celebrations should be based on public participation. DEL55 PAR-3RDLD SESSION Budget Session of Parliament may conclude before first phase of assembly polls: Sources New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to be cut short and may conclude before the first phase of elections on March 27, sources said even as the two Houses will resume their normal timing of 11 am onwards from Tuesday.

PAR19 RS-LDALL ADJOURN Rajya Sabha washout over rising fuel prices New Delhi: The Opposition's continuous uproar and persistent demand for a discussion on the increase in petrol, diesel and LPG prices on Monday led to washout of the day's proceedings in Rajya Sabha.

Advertisement

PAR21 LS-ADJOURN-2NDLD OPPOSITION Lok Sabha adjourned for day as Opposition protests over rising fuel prices New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day as Opposition members continued their protest over rising fuel prices on Monday.

DEL34 WOMEN-TRIBUTES-LEADERS Women's Day: Prez, PM, Union ministers laud women for their roles in various fields New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers and leaders of political parties conveyed their wishes on Monday on the occasion of International Women's Day, extolling the role of 'nari shakti' in various fields. DEL60 LSQ-FM-ECONOMY Fiscal steps taken by govt led to positive growth in Q3: Nirmala New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the fiscal measures taken by the government have resulted in positive growth of 0.4 per cent in the third quarter of the current financial year.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 18,599 new cases, 97 fresh fatalities New Delhi: New cases of coronavirus infection in India were recorded above 18,000 for the third consecutive day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,29,398, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL58 VIRUS-SERUM-VACCINE-RAW MATERIAL Serum Institute seeks govt's intervention over import of COVID vaccine raw material from US New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, has sought the central government's intervention so as to enable the firm import essential raw materials from the US for uninterrupted manufacturing and supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

DEL59 DL-SURVEY-2ND LD GSDP Delhi's economy projected to contract by 5.68 pc in FY21 New Delhi: The economy of Delhi is expected to contract by 5.68 per cent in real terms while the per capital income is projected to fall to Rs 3.54 lakh in the current financial year due to the impact of the pandemic, according to Delhi Economic Survey 2020-21.

DEL23 DL-FARMERS-WOMEN Women farmers take centre stage at protest sites New Delhi: Thousands of women farmers held protest marches and delivered speeches at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur protest sites at Delhi's borders on International Women's Day.

DEL36 CONG-PETROL Will continue to protest against rising inflation, high prices of petroleum products: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Monday said it would continue to protest against rising inflation and high prices of petroleum products, and would demand a discussion on the issue in Parliament.

BOM17 MP-ASSEMBLY-LD CONVERSION BILL MP Assembly passes bill penalizing fraudulent conversions Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a bill that penalizes religious conversion through marriage or any other fraudulent means and provides for a prison sentence of upto 10 years.

LEGAL LGD10 SC- MARATHA-LD QUOTA Maratha quota: SC issues notices to all states on issues of seminal importance New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from all the states on issues of ''seminal importance'', including as to whether the 102nd amendment to the Constitution deprives the state legislature of its power to enact a law determining the socially and economically backward classes and conferring benefits to them under its enabling power.

LGD7 DL-COURT-LD BATLA HOUSE Batla House encounter: Court convicts IM man for killing police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma New Delhi: A court here on Monday convicted Ariz Khan, allegedly associated with the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen, for the murder of Delhi police inspector Mohan Chand Sharma in a case related to 2008 Batla House encounter which was questioned by certain political parties and leaders. FOREIGN FGN23 US-ROYALS-3RDLD INTERVIEW Meghan Markle reveals suicidal thoughts, alleges royal racism in explosive interview Los Angeles/London, Mar 8 (PTI) Meghan Markle struggled as a new member of Britain’s royal family after her marriage to Prince Harry to such a degree that she even contemplated suicide, the Duchess of Sussex revealed in an explosive tell-all interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfry. By Aditi Khanna FGN24 MYANMAR-PROTESTERS-KILLED Myanmar security forces kill 2 anti-coup protesters Mandalay: Security forces shot dead two people in northern Myanmar on Monday, local media reported, as the military government continued its attempt to stamp out opposition to its February 1 coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)