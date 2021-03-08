Rape case: Three cops suspended, another shifted

Three policemen were suspended and another shifted after a sub-inspector allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Alwar, an issue that was raised in the state assembly on Monday.

According to police, the woman who had gone to a police station to lodge a complaint against her husband was allegedly raped by Sub-Inspector Bharat Singh (52).

The case had surfaced on Sunday, after which the sub-inspector was arrested.

On Monday, three policemen, including the sub-inspector, were suspended and Lakshmangarh Circle Officer Ashok Singh shifted to the police headquarters.

The other suspended policemen are SHO Hanuman Sahay and Head Constable Prakash Chandra, IGP Hawa Singh Ghumariya said.

He said action was taken against the circle officer and the SHO for dereliction of duty while the head constable has been suspended for tampering with police records.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Rajendra Rathore, raised the issue in the House, stressing Rajasthan ranks second in the country in rape cases according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

State BJP president Satish Poonia in a statement said that state has again been shamed on International Women's Day.

Meanwhile, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said a case under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered the sub-inspector on the complaint of the woman.

The SP said the accused was arrested on Sunday and suspended on Monday. The sub-inspector had allegedly raped the woman in a quarter inside the police station for three days last week.

