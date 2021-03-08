Prohibitory orders clamped in Bhainsa after clash

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:14 IST
Prohibitory orders were clamped on Monday in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district,where members of two communities clashed on Sunday night, even as over 40 people suspected to be involved in stone pelting and arson were taken into custody for questioning, police said on Monday.

Nine people, including three policeman and two journalists were injured in the violence.

Two houses, two auto-rickshaws, two four-wheelers and five two-wheelers were set ablaze by miscreants.

Inspector General of Police (North Zone)YNagi Reddy said the situation in the town is now under control and peaceful, ''The violence occurred on Sunday night after an altercation between two youths of different communities over an incident of a motorcycle accident,'' he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to his deputy G Kishan Reddy and enquired about the incident and the prevailing situation in the Bhainsa.

Minister of State for Home Kishan Reddy condemned the violence and said he spoke to Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy, who told him that the situation was under control.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said he spoke to the DGP, Superintendent of Police and the District Collector and that he was personally monitoring the situation.

On the violence, the IGP said after receipt of the information, additional forces were rushed to the town and the situation was brought under control. No further incidents were reported thereafter, he said.

Pickets were posted in sensitive localities and intensive patrolling was being carried out, he said Over 40 people from both communities suspected to be involved in stone pelting and arson were taken into custody and are being questioned, he said.

''Those involved will be arrested following due process.

CCTV footage and other technology aids are being utilised to identify and arrest the accused who are involved in these cases,'' NagiReddy said.

Police requested the public not to believe in rumours and also warned ofaction against those doing so.

The IGP said his department was viewing the situation 'very seriously' and would initiate measure to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The town had witnessed violence in January and May 2020 after communal clashes left several people including police officials injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

