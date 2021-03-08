Left Menu

Woman set afire by debtor in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:14 IST
Woman set afire by debtor in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 8 (PTI): A 45-year-old woman is battling for life after a man who reportedly owed her money allegedly poured petrol on her and set her afire in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Alladurg mandal of Medak district of Telangana.

She had gone to the village of the man to recover her money from him when he allegedly committed the crime, a police official said.

The woman with severe burns has been shifted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad after some local residents alerted the police, they said.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against the man, who was taken into custody, he said.

PTI VVK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 -ministry

Italys coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday, the health ministry said, as the government battles to contain a third wave of infections. Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following th...

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on a new-look Champions League structure is close to being completed and should be sealed in the next two weeks, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA, said on Monday. Agnelli told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021