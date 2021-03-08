Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs

Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:19 IST
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an "extremely unfair" impact on the income and economic opportunities of women, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday. Yellen, in a dialogue with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva, said it was critical to address the risk that the pandemic would leave permanent scars, reducing the prospects for women in the workplace and the economy.
She noted that women's participation in the workforce was already lower in the United States before the pandemic than in Europe, another issue that needed to be addressed.
