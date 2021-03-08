Left Menu

REPCO is not a bank, rules Madras High Court

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:25 IST
REPCO is not a bank, rules Madras High Court

The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Ltd (REPCO Bank) cannot be regarded as a bank or a secured creditor within the meaning of the relevant word and expression in the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act 2002, the Madras High Court has ruled.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamurthy gave the ruling while allowing a writ petition from a loan defaulter.

''As a consequence, the respondent (Repco) cannot resort to any of the measures indicated in the Act, whether under Section 13 thereof or otherwise,'' the bench said.

One S P Ganesan had obtained credit facilities from REPCO. Upon the perceived failure on his part to repay the dues within the time,possession notice was issued against him on November 15, 2019 for taking possession of the secured assets.

The petitioner contended that REPCO was not a bank at all and could not be regarded as a secured creditor within the meaning of the relevant expression in the 2002 Act.

All steps taken by Repco under the Act were void and completely without jurisdiction, he added.

Allowing the petition, the bench observed that Repco had no recourse to the writ petitioner or to pursue a defaulting debtor.

If it had obtained securities, it should have carried the claim to an appropriate forum, possibly a civil court and invoke the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 that had recently gone out of fashion after bank claims had been parked with a tribunal and taken beyond the pale of the sovereign court system, the bench said.

It set aside the notice issued by Repco under the 2002 Act and all the steps purported to be taken under the statute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson says COVID data promising, warns against complacency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that the latest COVID-19 data had been positive but that people should still be cautious about the potential for a new spike in cases.I agree that there are some encouraging signs, Johnson...

New York City public high school students to return to classroom on March 22 -mayor

Public high schools in New York City will welcome students back for in-person instruction on March 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday, the latest step by the United States largest school system to open classrooms shuttered due to ...

Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 100,000 -ministry

Italys coronavirus death toll passed the 100,000 mark on Monday, the health ministry said, as the government battles to contain a third wave of infections. Italy is the seventh country in the world to reach the bleak milestone, following th...

Soccer-Deal almost done for UEFA Champions League reforms - Agnelli

Agreement on a new-look Champions League structure is close to being completed and should be sealed in the next two weeks, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association ECA, said on Monday. Agnelli told...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021