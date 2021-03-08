Left Menu

Ex-Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh dies due to COVID

According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to Lucknows Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences due to severe COVID pneumonia on February 8.

PTI | Lucknow/Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 21:33 IST


Former Rajasthan Governor Anshuman Singh died at a Lucknow hospital on Monday, a month after he was admitted there with coronavirus-related pneumonia. He was 86.

The Rajasthan government declared one-day state holiday on Monday following the death of Singh.

According to an official statement, Singh was admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences due to severe COVID pneumonia on February 8. After 10 days, he was admitted to a non-COVID ICU.

''Subsequently, his condition worsened and led to a multi-organ failure requiring life support system,'' the hospital said in the statement, adding that he died at 4.30 am.

Anshuman Singh had taken charge as the Governor of Rajasthan on January 16, 1999 and remained in office till May 2003.

Born in 1935 in Allahabad, he became an advocate in the Allahabad district court in 1957. He was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in 1984 and later he became an acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several ministers condoled his demise.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the demise of the former governor.

The Rajasthan government has declared one-day state holiday on Monday and all state offices will remain closed, an official statement said.

Expressing grief over the death of Singh, Governor Mishra prayed for strength to his family.

Chief Minister Gehlot in a tweet said Justice Singh's contribution to the judiciary and public service will always be remembered.

Gehlot spoke to the elder son of Singh over the phone and expressed his grief over the demise.

His invaluable contribution to the judiciary and the public sector will always be remembered, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot tweeted.

